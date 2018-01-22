iTunes mishap leaks Thor: Ragnarok online almost one month early

The hammer came down a little early. According to TorrentFreak, Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok has hit the internet nearly a month ahead of its scheduled release on digital platforms.
While slated to make its digital debut on February 20th, the 2017 superhero movie has been available for download as the result of a mix-up between iTunes and Disney’s Movies Anywhere service.
In a now-deleted post, a Reddit user said his legal pre-order of the film on Vudu also provided an iTunes download. “I pre-ordered Thor Ragnarok on Vudu yesterday and it links it to my iTunes also,” the user wrote. “But curiously it showed up in my iTunes library this morning (pre-orders shouldn’t). And now I can watch the full movie in HD. I obviously downloaded it right away. I know its supposed to come out February 20th.”
Others in the Reddit thread said they were able to watch the movie through iTunes as well using this method.
While Vudu and Movies Anywhere are not available in Canada, Reddit users have since reported a slew of of high-quality torrents of Thor: Ragnarok all across the web.
Movies Anywhere allows users to link accounts from several video outlets (such as iTunes and Google Play) to allow content from all platforms to be viewed in a single app. It’s unclear how exactly the issue occurred, but it’s certainly an example of how cross-service content options can go wrong.
Image credit: IMDB
Source: TorrentFreak Via: The Verge
