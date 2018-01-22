Sony reveals Nintendo amiibo-like miniature PlayStation figures

News
Jan 22, 2018

9:03 PM EST

0 comments

God of War Kratos and Atreus

Sony will launch a series of collectible figures based on some of its well-known PlayStation franchises known as Totaku.

Made by GameStop’s ThinkGeek pop-culture product maker, the Totaku Collection will launch in March with seven figures: Kratos from God of War, a Hunter from BloodbornePaRappa the Rapper, a Feisar FX350 racing ship from WipeoutCrash Bandicoot, Heihachi from Tekken and Sackboy from LittleBigPlanet.

PlayStation Totaku figures

So far, these are the only confirmed figures, but it’s easy to see how Sony could release additional product waves that include characters from the likes of Uncharted, The Last of UsHorizon Zero Dawn and Ratchet and Clank, just to name a few.

At first glance, they may seem quite similar to Nintendo’s amiibo, small toys-to-life figures based on iconic properties like Mario and The Legend of Zelda. However, unlike amiibo, Totaku don’t sport NFC chips that interact with compatible hardware and unlock additional in-game content.

The figures are currently exclusive to GameStop in the U.S. and will cost $9.99 USD.

GameStop subsidiary EB Games has confirmed that the figures will be sold in Canada as well, although the company said to “stay tuned for details.”

If the Totaku figures aren’t your thing, Sony has also licensed PlayStation-branded shoes in a collaboration with Nike and NBA All-Star Paul George.

Image credit: PlayStation (1), GameStop (2)

Via: GameSpot

