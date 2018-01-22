News
Google engineer says only 10 percent of Google accounts use two-factor authentication

Grzegorz Milka was speaking at the annual Usenix Enigma conference

Jan 22, 2018

4:48 PM EST

4 comments

A Google engineer speaking at the annual Usenix Enigma conference in Santa Clara, California has revealed that only 10 percent of active Google accounts use two-factor authentication.

Speaking to the Enigma crowd, software engineer Grzegorz Milka also mentioned that approximately 12 percent of Americans use a password manager, citing a 2016 Pew study, according to the Register.

Milka said that the reason why Google doesn’t force users to protect themselves using two-factor authentication is a matter of “usability.”

“The answer is usability,” said Milka, while speaking to the Register. “It’s about how many people would we drive out if we force them to use additional security.”

The Register reported that Google currently uses heuristics to attempt to “detect dodgy behaviour” by hackers.

Typical attackers, for example, attempt to minimize the number of alerts users receive regarding account actions.

If Google detects that an individual logs in, immediately disables account notifications, searches for and downloads private emails or photos, and then installs software to mask those actions, the individual in question is most likely a hacker and not the true account holder.

Google accounts have featured two-factor authentication for a number of years, and Google’s Authenticator app — which allows user to store and generate two-factor passcodes — received a visual overhaul in December 2015.

As we have since September 2014, MobileSyrup recommends that its readers turn on two-factor authentication if it’s available. Having to type in a regular password and a two-factor code might seem like an added nuisance, but the security benefits speak for themselves.

Source: The Register

Comments

  • Smanny

    Why anyone wouldn’t want to use two step authentication is beyond me. Because if someone sees or knows your password, they still cannot sign in as you. If someone does try, then you get a message, stating that.

    • Wobblytabletop

      The average consumer values convenience far higher then security.

    • rgl168

      2-factor authentication has its pros and cons. Take Google Authenticator itself: with Google Authenticator I cannot “transfer” the authentication when I change device; I have to undo/redo the authentications on all the accounts. If you lost the phone or the phone died, you could potentially lock yourself out – or at least, spend sometime in resetting all the authentication.

      You may say “no problem – I won’t use Google Authenticator but with Yubikey.” Here’s another problem – when happen if I try to login onto a new MacBook Pro with only USB-C port, while my Yubikey is the old-style USB and there are no adapters around?

      I use SMS response code for sites that support it. “Security experts” say it’s not good enough in their opinion. Sure, it is probably not as perfect as GA or Yubikey, but I need to balance usability vs. security: I don’t need to worry about undo and redo the authentication when I switch phones, or worry about not having the right USB ports at others’ computers. Even Google accounts without 2FA turned on, if they detect an “odd” login attempt (eg. when I try to login during my trip at another country), Google will send an alert to my phone asking me to accept it before continue.

    • Steve Aldred

      I store the codes as a PDF in my LastPass vault. When I reset the phone or get a new device I just rescan those codes from my PC screen. No need to reset all of the sites and get new codes.