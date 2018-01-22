News
Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [January 22 – January 28]

Jan 22, 2018

4:47 PM EST

2 comments

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

7-Eleven Speakout

Ongoing

  • 1GB free with 1GB 30-Day Value Plan (03.01 – 27.02)
  • $20 off any phone with $50+ voucher purchase

Bell

New

  • Removed Bonus Data on plans up to 6GB (main regions)
  • Decreased Bonus Data by 1GB on plans up to 10GB (QC)

Ongoing

  • 2GB Bonus on 10GB Share plan (main regions)
  • 1GB Bonus on 5GB data option in Saskatchewan
  • 2GB Bonus on 6GB data options in Manitoba
  • $100 Trade-in Credit with selected phone
  • Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (all regions)

Chatr

Ongoing

  • $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan

Cityfone

Ongoing

  • Double your minutes, texts and data + 50% off for 3 months on select plans
  • 10% off with BYO phone

Fido

New

  • Removed Bonus Data and $10 Bill Credits for 12 months on all plans

Ongoing

  • $5 off for 24 months available on Talk and Text plans (main regions) and 500 Minutes Talk and Text plan (MB/SK)

Freedom Mobile

Ongoing

  • $5/month off in credits on the $25 and $30 Home basic plans
  • $10/month off for 20 months on Big Gig or Big Gig + Everywhere Canada plans for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
  • $10/month off for 10 months on Home 40 plan for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)

Koodo Mobile

New

  • Removed Bonus Data on all plans

Ongoing

  • Up to $100 Bonus Gift on selected phones
  • 1GB of bonus data on $49 plan (QC)
  • Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups

Bell MTS

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus on 6GB data options
  • $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones

PC Mobile

Ongoing

  • Bonus points with smartphone purchase on a 2-year contract

Petro-Canada

Ongoing

  • 75 Minutes bonus on the Base plan

Public Mobile

Ongoing

  • Bonus data on select plans
  • Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

New

  • Removed Bonus Data on plans up to 6GB (main regions)

Ongoing

  • 2GB Bonus Data on 10GB plan (main regions)
  • 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan (QC)
  • $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year or No Tab
  • $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
  • $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)

SaskTel

Ongoing

  • $20 Prepaid bonus

Telus

New

  • Removed Bonus Data on plans up to 6GB (main regions)

Ongoing

  • 2GB Bonus Data on 10GB Your Choice plan (main regions)
  • 2GB Bonus Data on 6GB Your Choice plan (MB)
  • 1GB Bonus Data on 5GB Your Choice plan (SK)
  • 2GB-3GB Bonus Data on all Your Choice plan (QC)
  • Save $10/month (QC and SK) or $5/month (other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan

Videotron

Ongoing

  • 1GB bonus data on premium plans
  • Up to $26 off plans with BYO phone

Virgin Mobile

New

  • Removed Bonus Data on all plans

Comments

  • basesloadedwalk

    Oh look, an article about changes in the mobile plans offered in Canada and the key word to take away from this is “REMOVE”. Typical. I’m starting to think that smartphones have reached their peak and we are on our way back to less consumption. Seriously going to consider if my next phone will be a smartphone or just a regular phone that makes calls only. Robellus is well under way to making this market extinct. They don’t even see for themselves they are biting their own hand here.

  • Pingback: Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [January 22 – January 28] - Canadian Tech News()