The Google Arts and Culture app’s ‘Selfie Feature’ became available in Canada this past weekend for both iOS and Android.
The app is available on both iOS and Android devices and users can find the selfie feature by scrolling partially down its launch page.
The app’s new feature is actually rather simple. It scans the user’s facial features and matches them with art from a variety of different eras of history. Almost amusingly, smiling or frowning seems to drastically change the results.
So, the MobileSyrup editorial team thought it would be fun to introduce you, our readers, to our artistic doppelgangers.
