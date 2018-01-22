News
You won’t believe who the MobileSyrup team’s Google Art Culture doppelgangers are

Jan 22, 2018

5:02 PM EST

0 comments

Google Arts and Culture

The Google Arts and Culture app’s ‘Selfie Feature’ became available in Canada this past weekend for both iOS and Android.

The app is available on both iOS and Android devices and users can find the selfie feature by scrolling partially down its launch page.

The app’s new feature is actually rather simple. It scans the user’s facial features and matches them with art from a variety of different eras of history. Almost amusingly, smiling or frowning seems to drastically change the results.

So, the MobileSyrup editorial team thought it would be fun to introduce you, our readers, to our artistic doppelgangers.

Patrick O’Rouke – Senior editor

Google Arts and Culture

Igor Bonifacic – Senior editor

Igor's arts and culture selfie

Rose Behar – Senior reporter

Rose's Google Arts and Culture selfie

Brad Shankar – Staff reporter

Brad's Arts and Culture selfie

Dean Daley – Staff reporter

Dean's Arts and Culture selfie

Sameer Chhabra – Staff reporter

Sameer Google Arts and Culture

Mackenzie Allen – Intern

Ian Hardy – Publisher

Ian's google arts and culture

