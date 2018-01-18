Fitbit’s fitness training app now available on Xbox One

Fitbit Coach, Fitbit’s personalized training app, is making the jump to the big screen with a new Xbox One app.
Canadian Xbox One owners can check out a limited version Fitbit Coach for free. The free version only includes one personalized program and a “selection” of additional audio and video workouts.
To get the full experience, which includes more than 50 expert-designed workouts, users need to sign up to Fitbit Coach. In Canada, Fitbit Coach is priced at $10.99 per month or $54.99 annually. Coach is also available on iOS, Android and the company’s Ionic smartwatch.
It’s also possible to use the Xbox One app without owning one of the company’s fitness trackers. However, those who do own an Alta HR, Charge 2, Ionic, or one of the company’s other fitness trackers with PurePulse heart rate tracking, will see their heart rate in real-time on their TV. Coach will also recommend workouts to users who have a Fitbit fitness tracker since the app has access to their daily activity stats.
Fitbit Coach is available via the Microsoft Store for entire Xbox One lineup — Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X — and Windows 10 PCs.
Source: Fitbit
