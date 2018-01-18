Newegg’s ‘Hot Deals on Cool Tech’ sale offers 50% off of monitors

Newegg.ca has launched a huge sale on computer components and accessories, which will be running until January 23rd. Here’s a selection of some of the deals available, though keep in mind that select items will not be discounted for the entire duration of the sale.
- Seagate 1TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive – $69.99 with promo code CEMCPEEW35 (regularly $79.99)
- ASUS Wireless-AC1900 Dual Band Gigabit Router – $179.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Corsair Gaming VOID PRO RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset – $119.99 (regularly $129.99)
- LG 22″ LED Monitor – $99.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Rosewill Mechanical Keyboard, Cherry MX Red – $79.99 (regularly $119.99)
- SCEPTRE 24″ LED Monitor – $114.99 (regularly $229.99)
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit – $169.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Refurbished HP 27″ LED Monitor, Silver or Black – $169.99 (regularly $329.99)
Find the full list of deals on Newegg.ca.
Via: Red Flag Deals
