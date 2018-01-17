News
PREVIOUS|

Google has been internally referring to Android 9.0 as ‘Pi’

The dessert themes continues, but this time as a pun

Jan 17, 2018

5:06 PM EST

2 comments

Google Chrome app on Android

While the overwhelming majority of Android devices have yet to receive an 8.0 Oreo, it should come as no surprise that Google is nonetheless hard-at-work on the next version of the popular mobile operating system.

Common wisdom suggests that Google will continue the alphabetic and dessert-themed naming convention adopted with the Android 1.5 Cupcake operating system. All of which is to say, Android 9.0 will most likely be named after a dessert beginning with the letter ‘P.’

The question on everyone’s mind, of course, is which dessert will Google choose? Pound cake? Peanut butter cup? Pirate coins? Pudding?

As discovered by Twitter user Mishaal Rahman who found two files posted to the Android Open Source Project website, it seems that Google is internally referring to Android 9.0 as ‘Pi.’

Pi is the 16th letter of the Greek alphabet and is also the mathematical symbol for the constant defined as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. It’s the number that starts with 3.14159.

However, Pi is also phonetically similar to the popular dessert pie, therefore continuing Android’s dessert theme. Of course, as with the Key Lime Pie rumour, which ultimately became Android KitKat, there’s no doubt that this is a misdirect on the part of Google.

Interestingly enough, Google already had an Android version named after a dessert beginning with the letter ‘P’ — internally anyway. Though it never had an official name, Android 1.1 was internally referred to as ‘Petit Four.’

Source: Twitter Via: Phandroid

Related Articles

News

Jan 17, 2018

3:33 PM EST

Google says fix is coming for Google Home and Chromecast network issues

News

Jan 16, 2018

8:13 PM EST

Google announces 20 best indie games on Android in Play Store contest

News

Jan 16, 2018

6:07 PM EST

If Google Chromecast or Home is making your Wi-Fi drop, you aren’t alone

Comments

  • awhite2600

    Pi is 3.14159. The article is missing the second “1”.

    • van2Dpool

      *cough* nerd *cough*