Google has been internally referring to Android 9.0 as ‘Pi’

While the overwhelming majority of Android devices have yet to receive an 8.0 Oreo, it should come as no surprise that Google is nonetheless hard-at-work on the next version of the popular mobile operating system.
Common wisdom suggests that Google will continue the alphabetic and dessert-themed naming convention adopted with the Android 1.5 Cupcake operating system. All of which is to say, Android 9.0 will most likely be named after a dessert beginning with the letter ‘P.’
The question on everyone’s mind, of course, is which dessert will Google choose? Pound cake? Peanut butter cup? Pirate coins? Pudding?
As discovered by Twitter user Mishaal Rahman who found two files posted to the Android Open Source Project website, it seems that Google is internally referring to Android 9.0 as ‘Pi.’
Amusing: new commits in AOSP refer to the next version of Android as "Android Pi" which is clearly not a dessert, though maybe shorthand for Android Pie.https://t.co/LXxv4MUYhnhttps://t.co/DH0TlgxiBR
Let the speculation begin!#AndroidP #Android9
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 17, 2018
Pi is the 16th letter of the Greek alphabet and is also the mathematical symbol for the constant defined as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. It’s the number that starts with 3.14159.
However, Pi is also phonetically similar to the popular dessert pie, therefore continuing Android’s dessert theme. Of course, as with the Key Lime Pie rumour, which ultimately became Android KitKat, there’s no doubt that this is a misdirect on the part of Google.
Interestingly enough, Google already had an Android version named after a dessert beginning with the letter ‘P’ — internally anyway. Though it never had an official name, Android 1.1 was internally referred to as ‘Petit Four.’
