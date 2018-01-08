News
Android Oreo is now installed on 0.7 percent of Android devices

Jan 8, 2018

4:02 PM EST

Android Oreo

Android Oreo is slowly but surely gaining ground on past iterations of Android, the latest distribution numbers from Google reveal.

The newest major dessert version of the operating system bumped up to 0.7 percent of the overall Android ecosystem compared with 0.5 percent in December. The January chart also marks the first time Android 8.1 made it on the board, coming in with 0.2 percent.

While it’s a gain on last month, the percentage is still very low considering Android 8.0 was first made available through factory images in August 2017.

Meanwhile, Android 6.0 Marshmallow remains the most heavily represented operating system version, claiming 28.6 percent of Android users. Nougat 7.x follows behind with 26.3 percent of Android users and Lollipop 5.x comes in third with 25.1 percent.

The data was gathered over a seven-day period ending January 8th, 2018. For last month’s numbers, check here.

Source: Android Developers

Comments

  • Dan man

    top 1%

    • Lion5

      We are the 1-percenters!

  • Lion5

    Wow! The vast majority of Android devices are running a version of the OS no newer than 2014! It’s 2018! WTF? Haha No wonder developers seem hesitant to write good apps. The non-moderated Play Store is filled with garbage apps. I use a Pixel and a Note so I’m one of the lucky few I guess.

    • thereasoner

      Many cheap entry level phones are made with old versions of Android. They have the cheapest spec’s and the OS versions that used to run on them.

      Developers do make great apps for Android, the vast majority are the same for both platforms and on Android they work great on versions of Android several years old.

      The Play Store/Google does vet new apps/monitor the PlayStore much the same way Apple does these days and have been doing so for years now. They even scan downloaded apps on millions of devices automatically every day now.