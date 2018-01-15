OnePlus is investigating customer credit card fraud issues as “a matter of urgency”

Over the weekend, many OnePlus customers reported unknown credit card transactions occurring on their credit cards after making a purchase on oneplus.net.
On its community forums, OnePlus posted to let its customers know that it is investigating the issue “as a matter of urgency.”
According to OnePlus and many of its forum commenters, the issue affects certain customers who made credit card payments directly on oneplus.net, not through PayPal.
OnePlus’ e-commerce site was initially built on the Magento eCommerce platform, giving rise to fears that it’s affected by the Magento bug. However, OnePlus says it’s been rebuilding since 2014 with custom code and credit card payments were never implemented in Magento’s payment module, so it’s likely not that bug that’s affecting customers.
It also notes: “Our website is HTTPS encrypted, so it’s very difficult to intercept traffic and inject malicious code,” and adds that the “save this card for future transactions” feature only saves a few digits plus along with a token made out of a random string of symbols. Still, the manufacturer says it is conducting a complete audit, inspecting all elements to find the source of this issue.
OnePlus further recommends any customers who feel they may have been affected — likely those who have made recent purchases through oneplus.net, according to the reports — check their card statement and contact their bank to resolve any suspicious charges.
In case you were planning to make some OnePlus purchases, it’s also advisable that you use PayPal, and not the direct payment option (which, strangely, is still available on OnePlus’ website) — at least for now.
The company says it’s working with “third-party providers,” involved in their online store, and will update with findings “as they surface.”
Source: OnePlus
Comments