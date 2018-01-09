Canadian-made Severed and Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime lead Nintendo’s new Nindies sale

Just in time for the start of a new calendar year, Nintendo has discounted a variety of indie titles for its Switch portable console via the E-Shop.
Canadian Nintendo Switch owners can get a variety games up to 75 percent off — though, in most cases, the discounts are more modest. Leading the sale are two games by Toronto-based studios.
First, there’s Apple Design Award winner Severed by Drinkbox Studios. I absolutely adored this game when it first came to the PS Vita in 2016.
In Severed, the player assumes the role of a warrior named Sasha as she navigates an Aztec-influenced underworld, attempting to find her family. It features gameplay that’s a mix of Fruit Ninja and old-school dungeon crawlers like Ultima Underworld. It also has an absolutely killer soundtrack by Toronto band Yamantaka // Sonic Titan. Severed is currently $9.99, down from $14.99.
Second, there’s Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, a frenetic co-op game that tasks up to four players with navigating through space in a small spaceship. It’s currently $11.29, down from $16.99.
Other notable titles include Oxenfree, which we featured on our weekly ‘Game of the Week‘ column when it made its way to iOS last year. Oxenfree is currently $4.99, down from $19.99.
Fans of the Mega Man games should check out the Gunvolt: Strike Pack. It packages together Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2. Normally, the pack is $55.99, but it’s currently discounted to $44.79.
Lastly, if you’re a fan of 90s adventure games like The Secret of Monkey Island, check out Thimbleweed Park. It was created by Manic Mansion designer Ron Gilbert.
Visit Nintendo’s website, or the E-Shop on your Switch, to see the full list of discounted titles.
Source: Nintendo
