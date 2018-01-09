Resources
Some PlayStation 4 games up to 70 percent off during Sony’s Holiday Sale Week 5

Jan 9, 2018

7:02 PM EST

0 comments

PlayStation 4

Boxing Day and other holiday-themed sales have all died out, but yet Sony is still going strong as it kicks off the fifth week of its PlayStation Holiday Sale.

The company is offering discounts of up to 50 percent off on a variety of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles.

This week’s offers end on Tuesday, January 16th at 8AM PST. PlayStation Plus subscribers get at least an additional 10 percent off on every game.

Below are some of the games that I’m interested in that are currently on sale. All prices are in Canadian dollars.

The full list of deals can be found here.

