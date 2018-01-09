Some PlayStation 4 games up to 70 percent off during Sony’s Holiday Sale Week 5

Boxing Day and other holiday-themed sales have all died out, but yet Sony is still going strong as it kicks off the fifth week of its PlayStation Holiday Sale.
The company is offering discounts of up to 50 percent off on a variety of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles.
This week’s offers end on Tuesday, January 16th at 8AM PST. PlayStation Plus subscribers get at least an additional 10 percent off on every game.
Below are some of the games that I’m interested in that are currently on sale. All prices are in Canadian dollars.
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter — down 70 percent to $20.09
- Butcher — down 50 percent to $6.74
- Firewatch — down 50 percent to $9.99
- Morphite — down 30 percent to $13.99
- Never Alone — down 70 percent to $4.49
- The Surge: Complete Edition — down 30 percent to $55.99
- Toren — down 50 percent to $4.99
- Broforce — down 65 percent to $5.24
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition — down 60 percent to $23.99
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth — down 40 percent to $35.99
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime — down 55 percent to $6.79
- Prototype 2 — down 60 percent to $15.99
- The Unfinished Swan — down 70 percent to $4.49
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition — down to 30 percent $31.49
- Eve: Valkyrie — Warzone — down 40 percent to $23.99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — down 50 percent to $39.99
- Plague Road — down 70 percent to $8.09
The full list of deals can be found here.
