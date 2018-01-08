Business
HTC’s total revenue drops to $169 million CAD in December, capping off low year

Jan 8, 2018

9:03 PM EST

3 comments

HTC phone in hand

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC has ended 2017 on a low note.

In December 2017, the company reported revenues of NTD 4.02 billion, which is equivalent to about $169 million CAD.

This amounts to a 29 percent drop compared to November, or a 37.3 percent drop year-over-year. 2017’s total revenue amounted to NTD 62.12 billion (about $2.6 billion CAD), the lowest the company has experienced in 13 years, says GSMArena. Even with the release of the HTC U11+, which didn’t make it to the North American market, and the HTC U11 Life, the company’s sales didn’t pick back up.

There might be a light at the end of the tunnel for HTC, though. In the last quarter of 2017, HTC’s deal with Google was approved by the Taiwanese Investment Commission, which means it will be completed at some point in 2018.

The agreement gives Google access to intellectual property and some of HTC’s phone manufacturing team, which will likely be used in the creation of future Pixel devices.

HTC has announced its plan to come out with six new smartphones in 2018, and rumours point to two devices being released before the end of the company’s first quarter.

Source: HTC Via: GSMArena 

Comments

  • Leif Shantz

    Won’t be long before HTC goes bankrupt….

    • basesloadedwalk

      Replace your statement with Apple in place of HTC and add in the word morally in front of bankrupt and you will be correct…except they have been for a long long time already.

  • Nundo

    I don’t work for HTC and even I understand that you will never make it in the smartphone world without Marketing. Unfortunately word of mouth doesn’t work in the world of smartphones. I hope that by some miracle HTC start to turn things around..