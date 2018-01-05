Business
PREVIOUS|

Quebec law firms apply to file class-action suit against Apple

The lawsuits in question have to do with Apple revealing it throttles phone performance to extend battery life

Jan 5, 2018

12:29 PM EST

7 comments

iPhone 7 port

Two Quebec-based law firms have filed applications to bring class-action lawsuits against Cupertino computing giant Apple.

In an authorization application filed to the Superior Court of Quebec on December 29th, 2017, LPC Avocats and Renno and Vathilakis Lawyers argued that Apple should pay damages on behalf of a client that purchased an iPhone with a battery that “began to die much quicker than usual.”

According to the application, the iPhone in question became unusable as a mobile smartphone device after two years, “since it almost always had to be connected to a charger and dies very quickly when it is not.”

The application went on to suggest that Apple offers a six-year warranty to customers in the U.K., and that this “would constitute a reasonable length of time under section 38 of the [Consumer Protection Act].”

Section 38 of the Consumer Protection Act specifically says that “Goods forming the object of a contract must be durable in normal use for a reasonable length of time, having regard to their price, the terms of the contract and the conditions of their use.”

“Apple’s overall conduct before, during and after the violation, was lax, careless, passive and ignorant with respect to Quebec consumers’ rights and to their own obligations,” reads an excerpt from the court filing. “In this case, Apple continues to breach the [Consumer Protection Act], without any explanation, for a significant period.”

The application seeks punitive damages of $300.00 for each member included in the action, as well as the reimbursement of a portion of the costs of included Apple products and the costs of extended warranties from Apple.

Apple confirmed in December 2017 that it throttles iPhone performance on older devices in order to prolong battery health and overall device stability.

The tech giant later apologized for its lack of transparency regarding the issue.

Source: LPC Avocats

Related Articles

News

Dec 21, 2017

2:02 PM EST

Apple is reportedly working on large-capacity battery for 2019 iPhones

News

Jan 2, 2018

10:45 AM EST

Apple will replace the battery in your iPhone 6 or later regardless of diagnostic test results

News

Jan 4, 2018

4:36 PM EST

Apple sets App Store record with $300 million in purchases on New Year’s Day

News

Jan 2, 2018

3:09 PM EST

Vancouver-based Buddybuild joins Apple’s internal engineering group

Comments

  • h2oflyer

    What does Apple’s throttling of phones have to do with these lawsuits?

    What does durable, normal use, and reasonable length of time mean? Is there a published standard? Using any phone while connected to a charger is a sure way of killing a battery. Nothing wrong with iPhones, it’s the Apple sheep that are getting paranoid.

    • toysandme

      Throttling the iPhone means Apple admits the mediocrity of the design. Make the damn batteries 1 mm thicker and /or use better chemistries to get a decent life. The Apple Watch batteries are designed to take twice as many recharges as the iPhone’s so it’s not like it is impossible. Besides, phone manufacturers should be forced to use user-replaceable standard batteries. They could do it 20 years ago so why not now?

    • h2oflyer

      Another phone designer going to weigh in on the so called mediocracy of iPhone design.

      You do realize that making a battery 1 mm thicker would probably add about 5% extra capacity. Get rich and source the better chemistry battery, the phone makers would love to buy them.

      Consumer replaceable batteries would require approved protective cases and would be much thicker for the same capacity. Oh, and you would want a sealed IP68 water resistance.

      You sound like a communist consumer that wants to force phone makers to give them what they think they want. All kinds of Chinese phones with bigger batteries that don’t get throttled…buy one of those.

    • fred

      It’s up to the court to decide how long should a phone last. But the law is clear, more expensive goods should last longer. Therefore iPhones should be the longest-lasting devices according to Quebec law.

      It’s also forbidden to sell an extended warranty (such as Apple Care) without stating to the customer what the legal warranty offers. In this case, the legal warranty is longer than the Apple Care therefore it is useless to buy it and consumers are getting robbed.

    • h2oflyer

      This lawsuit crap has to do battery longevity, not how long an expensive phone is supposed to last. And the courts in their technical smarts ( lawyer driven) will decide how long a phone should last based on selling price. What planet are you from?

      Are the Quebec courts to decide if batteries and tires should last longer on a Lexus as compared to a Civic?

      Is there anyone left who can stand up and think for themselves. ?

  • KiwiBri

    6 years warranty in the UK? wow! that would be nice

    • h2oflyer

      Yes but that wouldn’t apply to wearable parts like batteries.