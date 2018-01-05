News
PREVIOUS|

Music mogul Jimmy Iovine reportedly leaving Apple in August

Jan 5, 2018

12:30 PM EST

2 comments

Jimmy Iovine with Mary J. Blige

Jimmy Iovine’s time at Apple may be coming to an end. According to Hits Daily Double, Bloomberg and Billboard the Beats co-founder is planning to leave the company in August once his shares have fully vested.

Iovine joined Apple’s Music division in 2014 when the company acquired Beats for $3 billion USD.

Outside of Beats, the Brooklyn-born entrepreneur also founded Interscope Records in 1990, which later went on to become part of Vivendi’s Universal Music Group.

Iovine also worked as a recording engineer with the likes of John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen, while producing others acts like Tom Petty and U2.

It’s currently unclear if Apple will replace Iovine, who never had a specific title at the company.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Via: Billboard

Related Articles

News

Aug 8, 2017

9:00 PM EST

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is now live on Apple Music

News

Sep 28, 2017

11:58 AM EST

Apple Music hits over 30 million subscribers

News

Nov 30, 2017

6:18 PM EST

Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ begins rolling out on Spotify and Apple Music

News

Sep 15, 2016

4:14 PM EST

Apple’s Jimmy Iovine kills Tidal acquisition rumours

Comments

  • Zee

    Can I put my name in the ring to replace Iovine? A job with no title at Apple must be fairly lucrative

    • Marshall Davidson

      Yeah just a big fat payout when he’s finished likely in the tens of millions. Not bad for nondefined responsibilities but the company is an ATM where executives under Cook are making as much as $25 million/year. Pretty gross but oh well…