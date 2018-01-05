News
Nintendo’s Splatoon 2-themed Switch Joy-cons are coming to Canada

Jan 5, 2018

12:22 PM EST

Nintendo Switch Green and Pink Joy-cons

The day I’ve been waiting for has finally arrived: Nintendo’s green and pink, Splatoon-themed Joy-cons are officially coming to Canada, as well as the United States.

While the Joy-cons have been around for a few months now as a pack-in with Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 Switch bundle — some people have also opted to import them from Japan — this is the first time the gamepads have been released on their own in the North American market.

Nintendo has released Joy-cons in a variety of colours, including red, blue and neon yellow.

The Japanese gaming giant hasn’t revealed a concrete release date for the Joy-cons, but does mention that they’re coming to stores “later this month.”

Joy-cons are typically priced at $99 CAD.

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    Splatoon? lol. The colours look nice I admit but the game? Not so much

    • Rev0lver

      You’re just too old to appreciate it Shogun. All the youngins love it.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Not really. It’s not one of the Switches better games.

    • Rev0lver

      I haven’t played the second one. The first was fun.

      How you enjoying the SNES classic?

    • Marshall Davidson

      SNES Classic has been great so far but then I also feel that was Nintendo’s heyday. The only regret is that there is no Wifi and therefore you can’t load other classic games. For that I’ll continue using an emulator on Nvidia Shield.

  • imrangr1

    So uninspired. Xbox’s Sea of Thieves controller looks miles better as a splatoon controller than this one. Then again Nintendo is notorious for milking nostalgia.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Splatoon as a game is a joke and while I don’t mind the colours here it’s just another excuse for Nintendo to charge another $70 minimum for the “joy of being conned” into buying these cause they look pretty.

    • jplunks

      Splatoon is a joke? I think your comment on Splatoon is a joke. Played by millions. Just because they shoot paint and swim doesn’t measure up to your COD fix doesn’t mean it wouldn’t appeal to many others

    • Rev0lver

      Come on bro. Do you even game? Now off to mom’s kitchen to raid the cubbords for Doritos and Mountain Dew!

      EXTREME!

    • jplunks

      Make sure its BBQ Doritos and ill be there lol

    • Marshall Davidson

      It’s a lousy kids game buddy. Get real. Typical Nintendo crap.

    • jplunks

      What console did you grow up on? It’s a non violent party game. Nintendo aint loosing sleep over a NEW IP ready to dethrone COD.