Nintendo’s Splatoon 2-themed Switch Joy-cons are coming to Canada

The day I’ve been waiting for has finally arrived: Nintendo’s green and pink, Splatoon-themed Joy-cons are officially coming to Canada, as well as the United States.
While the Joy-cons have been around for a few months now as a pack-in with Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 Switch bundle — some people have also opted to import them from Japan — this is the first time the gamepads have been released on their own in the North American market.
Nintendo has released Joy-cons in a variety of colours, including red, blue and neon yellow.
Keep your #NintendoSwitch looking fresh when you play #Splatoon2 with these new Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con controllers! Look for them in stores later this month. pic.twitter.com/p10imSMdc8
— Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) January 5, 2018
The Japanese gaming giant hasn’t revealed a concrete release date for the Joy-cons, but does mention that they’re coming to stores “later this month.”
Joy-cons are typically priced at $99 CAD.
