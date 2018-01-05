Resources
Here are the most streamed movies and television shows on Amazon Prime Video in 2017

Amazon Prime Video on phone

Amazon has released Prime Video’s year-end streaming results, revealing the platform’s most streamed series, movies and more.

Note: The below stats are Canadian specific, unless otherwise indicated.

Most Streamed Series

  • The Grand Tour: season 1
  • American Gods: season 1
  • The Man in the High Castle: season 1
  • The Tick: season 1

Most Streamed Movies

  • Wanted
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Funny People
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: War Within The Cartel
  • The Well

The Most Downloaded Series

  • The Grand Tour: season 1
  • The Man in the High Castle: season 1
  • Mr. Robot: season 1
  • The Man in the High Castle: season 2
  • Goliath: season 1

Most Downloaded Movies

  • The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
  • Interstellar
  • Spectre

Amazon Prime Video launched HDR10+ compatibility in 2017. The online retail giant says The Grand Tour: Season 2 and Jean-Claude Van Johnson are the most streamed series that feature HDR1o+ globally.

Top Series for Prime Video Globally

  • Grand Tour: season 1
  • Sneaky Pete: season 1
  • The Man in the High Castle: season 1
  • The Man in the High Castle: season 2
  • The Tick

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial offering, although the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.

  • Peter

    Jean Claude Van Johnson wasn’t in any list. This is WRONG!

  • Marshall Davidson

    With the exception of the Grand Tour and the Man in the High Castle I think most of Amazon’s original content leaves much to be desired. Of course that’s in the eye of the beholder but I don’t find any of it compelling. Netflix still has by far the best selection of originals. Even some of their foreign originals are worth checking out.

  • K_p0w3r

    Wow people Love the first season of The Grand Tour so much that it was both the 1st and 4th most streamed show this year.

    (I’ll probably delete this when it’s corrected)