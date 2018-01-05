Here are the most streamed movies and television shows on Amazon Prime Video in 2017

Amazon has released Prime Video’s year-end streaming results, revealing the platform’s most streamed series, movies and more.
Note: The below stats are Canadian specific, unless otherwise indicated.
Most Streamed Series
- The Grand Tour: season 1
- American Gods: season 1
- The Man in the High Castle: season 1
- The Grand Tour: season 1
- The Tick: season 1
Most Streamed Movies
- Wanted
- Manchester by the Sea
- Funny People
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: War Within The Cartel
- The Well
The Most Downloaded Series
- The Grand Tour: season 1
- The Man in the High Castle: season 1
- Mr. Robot: season 1
- The Man in the High Castle: season 2
- Goliath: season 1
Most Downloaded Movies
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- Interstellar
- Spectre
Amazon Prime Video launched HDR10+ compatibility in 2017. The online retail giant says The Grand Tour: Season 2 and Jean-Claude Van Johnson are the most streamed series that feature HDR1o+ globally.
Top Series for Prime Video Globally
- Grand Tour: season 1
- Sneaky Pete: season 1
- The Man in the High Castle: season 1
- The Man in the High Castle: season 2
- The Tick
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial offering, although the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.
