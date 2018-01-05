News
Distracted driving charges almost doubled year-over-year in Saskatchewan

Jan 5, 2018

7:58 AM EST

Distracted Driving

Saskatchewan has been cracking down hard on distracted driving, with 1,087 charges laid between January and November 2017.

During the same span in 2016, only 574 charges were laid, according to the November 2017 Board of Police Commissioner’s report. The change likely has to do with Saskatchewan’s new BusCop program, which sees police officers survey driver activity from city buses, as well as changes to the way drivers can legally use their phones.

Those changes took effect in Saskatchewan as of January 1st, 2017, specifying that the ban applies to “holding, viewing, using or manipulating” a handheld device rather than just the more vague term “using” which was previously in place.

As for BusCop, the Regina Police Traffic Unit implemented the operation in 2017. According to the most recent Board of Police Commissioner’s report, the operation ran more than 24 times and resulted in 207 charges, with 117 generated from cell phone use.

Meanwhile, most Canadian drivers are concerned the issue of distracted driving is only getting worse. In a December 2017 press release, CAA revealed the results of its annual poll, revealing that 83 percent of Canadians believe texting while driving is a more significant problem today than it was just three years ago.

Via: CBC

Comments

  • h2oflyer

    Increasing fines is just a bandaid solution. That’s the easy way out.

    What is needed is more enforcement similar to what has been done with impaired driving. Target the repeat offenders until they can’t afford insurance and license suspensions.

    And start enforcing the tinted windows laws that are in place.

    • MoYeung

      I was reading this a few days ago, “Drunk driving to be largely decriminalized in Alberta in 2018”.

      Everything here is just tax grab.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Bah…That is nonsense. Just recently I saw a news stories I think from York Region showing that there has been a 90% increase in impaired driving charges over the two years and a 21% increase over last year. What does that tell you about enforcement? Not a helluva lot. I actually think Alberta’s approach to decriminalizing is the better way with first time offenders receiving administrative sanctions. If they blow over they lose their license for 3 months and if they join interlock ignition program they can receive their license back after one full year. If they refuse it license remains suspended for a further 12 months.

      As it stands now the system isn’t working. And people will continue to use their phones while driving unless a similar system is introduced here with immediate licence suspensions, not just mere fines.

    • h2oflyer

      Looks like you missed where I said MORE enforcement. And you believe that a 90% increase in drunk driving is because of poor enforcement !

      Of course, the increase in drunk driving and texting while driving has nothing to do with the fact that it’s all increasing rapidly from those that don’t give sh*t about anyone else. Look at the number of soccer mom’s caught drunk driving.

      Changing the rules won’t work without lots and lots of extra enforcement. Ride programs are a step in the right direction, but can’t keep pace with the increase of drinking and driving.

    • Marshall Davidson

      That’s not what I said at all. I’m merely pointing out that more enforcement really hasn’t had much impact but perhaps a different kind of enforcement will. Alberta’s approach is a step in that direction as it assigns immediate penalties but also incentivizes drivers with ignition interlock for a year. If not they lose the licence for 2 years.
      I just don’t happen to believe clogging up courts with these kinds of cases results in any meaningful change in attitudes and I think for first time offenders this makes the most sense. All the Ride programs and extra enforcement in the world will have little impact on the bigger picture. If that 90% proves anything is that increased enforcement has had little to no impact.

      What I do agree on is that the harshest penalties should be reserved for repeat offenders and that’s where the courts themselves need to step up their sanctions. Unfortunately the case law is rather weak right now to support that except for the most egregious of offenders.

    • h2oflyer

      Agree with what you’re saying, but 90% increase in impaired driving charges shows that with more enforcement that number would be higher. Also shows that more people are drinking and driving. Same stats would apply to texting.