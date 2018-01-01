This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Patrick O’Rourke, Sameer Chhabra, and Rose Behar bring you the SyrupCast’s end-of-year episode, looking back at the team’s favourite tech moments of 2017.
Patrick goes first and talks about — I’m sure you’re surprised — the Nintendo Switch; Rose’s pick is the rise of Freedom Mobile; Sameer’s selection is the CRTC’s precedent setting zero rating decision related to Vidéotron. Last, but not least, Igor’s pick is the general ambivalence surrounding Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8.
Tune in to hear the team ring in the New Year!
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Total runtime: 25:37
Shoutouts: 20:25
Sameer gives his shoutout to MobileSyrup for giving him his first job as a journalist. Rose’s shoutout goes to Nancy Drew and HeR Interactive’s game update. Patrick throws a shoutout to Nintendo Power coming back as a podcast. Finally, this week Igor shouts out Robyn, the SyrupCast’s producer.
Comments