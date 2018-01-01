Break Into a New Data Science Career with this Training

As the world becomes more connected, today’s companies rely more than ever on data to make sound business decisions and understand their target markets. As such, demand is high for tech-savvy professionals capable of making sense of mounds of information. Generally, this means having a firm understanding of data-based programming languages like R and Hadoop, and with the Complete Data Science Certification Training Bundle, you can learn them yourself at a tremendous discount.
Delivering more than 80 hours of training, this training collection offers an in-depth introduction to R programming, Hadoop, Python, and Tableau — some of the most important tools for today’s data scientists. Working with each language, you’ll tackle concepts that are essential to analyzing raw data, such as data mining, exploration, visualization, and hypothesis testing. Then, you’ll explore statistical concepts like linear and logistic regression, cluster analysis, and forecasting and finish off your training with an advanced look at Microsoft Excel.
Supercharge a career in the world of data science with the Complete Data Science Certification Training Bundle on sale for $63 CAD [$49 USD], more than 90 percent off the usual price.
