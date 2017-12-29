News
PREVIOUS|

Hundreds of Google Play Store games are reporting TV habits to advertisers

Dec 29, 2017

5:04 PM EST

9 comments

Google Play Store on phone

Over 250 Google Play Store games are reportedly tracking information on TV habits to send to advertisers, according to The New York Times.

In its report, the news agency says these apps implement software from a startup called Alphonso to use a smartphone’s microphone to listen for specific audio signals in TV shows, movies and ads. Alphonso then uses the audio-recognizing app Shazam to determine what the sound clips are and which advertisers would want this data accordingly. Shazam, which was recently acquired by Apple, declined to comment to the Times about Alphonso.

According to the Times, some of the tracking takes place in apps that otherwise don’t even use a smartphone’s microphone. The software can also detect sounds if the apps are running in the background of a pocketed phone.

While Alphonso told the Times that its software is not being used in children’s apps, the publication found this to be untrue. Over a dozen children-oriented games, including Teeth Fixed and Zap Balloons, were discovered to be using the startup’s software. The Times said it discovered these titles by searching “Alphonso automated” and “Alphonso software” in the Google Play Store.)

“The consumer is opting in knowingly and can opt out any time,” Ashish Chordia, Alphonso’s chief executive, told the Times. Chordia also said the company also provides optout instructions on its website and that its disclosures comply with Federal Trade Commission guidelines. However, Alphonso declined to say how many smartphone users it has collected data from or which apps it uses, stating that a rival company has been trying to tarnish its relationships with developers.

Some experts say that the disclosures need to be more transparent. “When you see ‘permission for microphone access for ads,’ it may not be clear to a user that, Oh, this means it’s going to be listening to what I do all the time to see if I’m watching ‘Monday Night Football,’” said Justin Brookman, the director of consumer privacy and technology policy at the advocacy group Consumers Union, in an interview with the Times. “They need to go above and beyond and be careful to make sure consumers know what’s going on.”

For others, disclosures of any kind just aren’t enough. “We have to be really careful as we have more devices capturing more information in living rooms and bedrooms and on the street and in other people’s homes that the public is not blindsided and surprised by things,” Dave Morgan, CEO of Simulmedia, told the Times. “It’s not what’s legal. It is what’s not creepy.”

Source: The New York Times Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Dec 19, 2017

4:02 PM EST

Plex aims to be your new music player with Plexamp

News

Dec 15, 2017

10:40 AM EST

Taylor Swift’s social network app, ‘The Swift Life,’ is now available

Resources

Dec 22, 2017

5:12 PM EST

Google Play Store’s seasonal 12 Days of Play begins

News

Mar 17, 2015

10:07 AM EST

Leaked NSA document reveals attempts to spy on Rogers and RBC

Comments

  • Jason

    And there’s our future. You can disagree all you want but until it’s a law that you have to opt in or have to have it vary blatantly displayed devs/ads will always try to get every piece of information out of you. You can try petitioning against it, calling your MP, or just not using the apps but considering we are currently fighting to keep out internet open I doubt will we see any sort of regulation any time soon.

  • Brad Fortin

    This is fine. No big deal. In fact, I heard from some Android fans that Android users love it when this happens.

    • basesloadedwalk

      Why would I care? I have nothing to hide in what I watch on TV, which 90% of the time is sports.

    • Brad Fortin

      I’m sure if Apple did the same thing there would be as much of an uproar in these comments as there is in the Apple-battery articles, yourself included.

    • basesloadedwalk

      I’ve got news for you…Apple does do things like this as well. All the internet companies collect data from you.

    • Brad Fortin

      Apple doesn’t listen to your TV to sell you ads. In fact, Apple doesn’t sell ads at all, unlike Google which gets 90% of its revenue from selling your data to advertisers.

    • basesloadedwalk

      Just because they don’t sell ads doesn’t mean they don’t collect data. You are delusional. BTW, I’ll gladly let advertisers collect data on me. I’d rather offset the cost of a phone that way then take out a mortgage to buy the overpriced icrap.

      Anyway, welcome to the block list little boy sheep.

    • Brad Fortin

      lol!

    • basesloadedwalk

      A reply by someone who only appers as “this user is blocked”, which means I blocked you for being an little boy isheep.