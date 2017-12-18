CAFC issues iTunes gift card scam alert

It seems Canadians have more than just CRA scams to worry about.
This past Friday, the Competition Bureau’s Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) issued a new consumer alert, warning Canadians to be wary of phone callers that demand they be paid in iTunes gift cards.
According to the CAFC, extortion scams in which a malicious party demand their target pay them in iTunes gift cards are on the rise. Typically, the con artist will tell their intended victim that they or a relative are in financial trouble and that the fastest way to resolve the issue is with the aforementioned gift cards.
“Remember one thing: no matter what, a legitimate organization will never ask you to pay using iTunes gift cards,” says the organization.
To help Canadians, the CAFC says to look out for the following red flags to avoid getting scammed:
- You receive an unexpected call about an emergency.
- You are being rushed into making a decision or giving personal information.
- You are asked to make an urgent payment using iTunes gift cards.
- Know that these scammers may also turn to other types of payments like another company’s gift card, prepaid credit card or even cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins.
The group also offers these additional tips:
- Don’t give out any personal information to the caller.
- Don’t transfer money or codes to anyone that you don’t know and trust.
- Know that even if the phone number looks legit, it doesn’t mean that it is.
- Know that you can block contacts from your phone.
- Take the necessary time to make decisions.
- If you have questions or concerns, contact your local police or the company that produced the gift card.
Source: Competition Bureau
