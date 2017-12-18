Resources
Here are Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day tech deals

Dec 18, 2017

7:06 PM EST

4 comments

Best Buy Heartland store outside

Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day flyer has come particularly early this year thanks to RedFlagDeals.

The whopping 88-page digital flyer has all kinds of tech-related deals, but here are some that stand out, organized by product category.

Note: Best Buy will start offering the deals online on BestBuy.ca on Sunday, December 24th at 3pm PT/6pm ET and are valid until January 4th, unless otherwise stated. Stores will open at 6am on December 26th.

Mobile

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 (Telus) — $0 on select 2-year-plans (save $290) with free $175 gift card
  • Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Telus) — $0 on select 2-year-plans (save $360)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Telus) — $199 after $100 trade-in on select 2-year-plans (save $350) OR ($299 without trade-in)
  • Essential Phone (Telus) — $0 on select 2-year-plans with free $200 gift card
  • Google Pixel 2 64GB (Telus, Rogers and Bell) — $0 on select 2-year-plans (save $200)
  • iPhone 6 32GB (Fido and Koodo) — $0 on select 2-year-plans with free $200 gift card
  • iPhone 6s 32GB (Telus, Koodo and Rogers) — $0 on select 2-year-plans (save $130) with free $200 gift card
  • iPhone 7 32GB (Telus) — $0 on select 2-year-plans with free $250 gift card
  • iPhone 7 Plus 32GB (Telus) — $0 with $100 trade-in (save $200) on select 2-year plans ($99 without trade-in)
  • iPhone 8 64GB (Telus) — $0 with $100 trade-in (save $200) on select 2-year plans ($99 without trade-in)
  • iPhone X 64GB (Telus, Rogers and Bell) $0 down on select 2-year plans with $25/month on Best Buy’s credit card, or $599 on select 2-year plans otherwise
  • LG Stylo 3 Plus, Samsung Galaxy A5 and LG Q6 — get up to $300 on a gift card on select 2-year activations of these $0 phones

Computers/Tablets

  • MacBook Air 13.3″ laptop — $1049.99 (save $150)
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3″ — $999.99 (save $300)
  • iPad 32GB with Wi-Fi — $399 (save $50) OR $299 on select 2-year-activations with Rogers or Fido
    [also get up to a $70 gift card with trade-in]
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7″ 32GB — $399.99 (save $100)
    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 16GB Android 5.0 — $149.99 (save $70)

Cameras/Memory

  • Nikon D5300 DSLR Camera with 18-55MM/55-200mm lenses, battery and bag — $749.99 (save $640)
  • Sony A6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50MM/55-210MM lenses & carrying case — $829.99 (save $300)
  • Kingston Gold 64GB 90MB/s MicroSD card — $39.99 (save $45)
  • PNY Elite Performance 32GB 95MB/s SD card — $21.99 (save $13)

Gaming

  • Xbox One S 500GB Gears of War 4 & Halo 5: Guardians Bundle — $250 (save $150) [includes copies of Gears of War 4, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, Halo 5: Guardians and Halo: The Master Chief Collection]
  • PlayStation 4 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II bundle — $299.99 (save $80)
  • Assassin’s Creed: Origins (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $40)
  • Destiny 2 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $40)
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $40)

Other

  • Google Home — $99.99 (save $80)Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR Curved Tizen Smart TV (UN55MU7600FXZC) — $899.99 (save $600)
  • Seagate 5TB 2.5″ External Hard Drive — $149.99 (save $100)
  • WD My Passport 3TB 2.5 USB 3.0 External Hard Drive — $119.99 (save $30)
  • Jaybird Freedom 2 Speedfit In-Ear Sport Headphones — $99.99 (save $100) [Doorcrasher]
  • Ultimate Ears Megaboom Holiday Edition Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker — $199.99 (save $140)
  • Garmin Drive Assist 50LMT 5″ GPS — $239.99 (save $160)
  • Linksys Max-Stream Wireless AC4000 Tri-Band Gigabit Router — $229.99 (save $150) [Doorcrasher]
  • Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch — $349.99 (save $50)
  • Philips Hue Lights – 20 percent off
  • 70-inch Sony 4K HDR LED TV — $1499 (save $700)
  • 55-inch LG 4k HDR LED webOS 3.5 Smart TV — $899 (save $500)
  • Arlo Wireless HD Smart Home Security System 4-Camer kit — $379 (save $170)
  • Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smart LED Panels 9-pack — $149 (save $100)
  • Deus Ex Mankind Divided Xbox One and PS4 — $9.99 (save $20)
  • Mafia 4 Xbox One and PS4 — $9.99 (save $20)
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One and PS4 — $44.99 (save $45)
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Xbox One — $39.99 (save $40)

Source: Best Buy Canada

Comments

  • Dimitri

    Is that what you call ” Deals” ? Please those are not deals. Deals would be in January / February when all Best Buy stores need to hit their sale target mark and lower all the pricing they can to get u to buy a product from them. Just walk in and see. They daily target mark per store and per employee will be lower in those months however they will do anything for a customer to walk out buying something.

    Those are not deals at all to be honest. Just ask to see RSS ( Which is their internal inventory system and shows the actual price of the item ) and get a huge discount then. OR better yet tell them you want to warranty, pay the price and return the warranty. they can not change u the amount they discounted off as its illegal to do so.

    • Paul Lefebvre

      Interesting tactic. I didn’t know you could return the warranty post purchase…unless you were also returning the item itself.

    • Dimitri

      I worked for them. It’s a sales tactic to get a discount on the item while buying the warranty or any service. Then return the service the next day. If the rep is giving u trouble at customer service then ask to speak to the store manager and let them know that no where does it state u need to return the item or pay the full price for it after returning the service / warranty. If the manager gives u trouble ask to speak to the district manager. That’s when they will do it. Sometimes u need to push.

  • Ricky Bobby

    Where’s the deals at?