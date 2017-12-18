Here are Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day tech deals

Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day flyer has come particularly early this year thanks to RedFlagDeals.
The whopping 88-page digital flyer has all kinds of tech-related deals, but here are some that stand out, organized by product category.
Note: Best Buy will start offering the deals online on BestBuy.ca on Sunday, December 24th at 3pm PT/6pm ET and are valid until January 4th, unless otherwise stated. Stores will open at 6am on December 26th.
Mobile
- Samsung Galaxy S8 (Telus) — $0 on select 2-year-plans (save $290) with free $175 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Telus) — $0 on select 2-year-plans (save $360)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Telus) — $199 after $100 trade-in on select 2-year-plans (save $350) OR ($299 without trade-in)
- Essential Phone (Telus) — $0 on select 2-year-plans with free $200 gift card
- Google Pixel 2 64GB (Telus, Rogers and Bell) — $0 on select 2-year-plans (save $200)
- iPhone 6 32GB (Fido and Koodo) — $0 on select 2-year-plans with free $200 gift card
- iPhone 6s 32GB (Telus, Koodo and Rogers) — $0 on select 2-year-plans (save $130) with free $200 gift card
- iPhone 7 32GB (Telus) — $0 on select 2-year-plans with free $250 gift card
- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB (Telus) — $0 with $100 trade-in (save $200) on select 2-year plans ($99 without trade-in)
- iPhone 8 64GB (Telus) — $0 with $100 trade-in (save $200) on select 2-year plans ($99 without trade-in)
- iPhone X 64GB (Telus, Rogers and Bell) $0 down on select 2-year plans with $25/month on Best Buy’s credit card, or $599 on select 2-year plans otherwise
- LG Stylo 3 Plus, Samsung Galaxy A5 and LG Q6 — get up to $300 on a gift card on select 2-year activations of these $0 phones
Computers/Tablets
- MacBook Air 13.3″ laptop — $1049.99 (save $150)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3″ — $999.99 (save $300)
- iPad 32GB with Wi-Fi — $399 (save $50) OR $299 on select 2-year-activations with Rogers or Fido
[also get up to a $70 gift card with trade-in]
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7″ 32GB — $399.99 (save $100)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 16GB Android 5.0 — $149.99 (save $70)
Cameras/Memory
- Nikon D5300 DSLR Camera with 18-55MM/55-200mm lenses, battery and bag — $749.99 (save $640)
- Sony A6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50MM/55-210MM lenses & carrying case — $829.99 (save $300)
- Kingston Gold 64GB 90MB/s MicroSD card — $39.99 (save $45)
- PNY Elite Performance 32GB 95MB/s SD card — $21.99 (save $13)
Gaming
- Xbox One S 500GB Gears of War 4 & Halo 5: Guardians Bundle — $250 (save $150) [includes copies of Gears of War 4, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, Halo 5: Guardians and Halo: The Master Chief Collection]
- PlayStation 4 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II bundle — $299.99 (save $80)
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $40)
- Destiny 2 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $40)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $40)
Other
- Google Home — $99.99 (save $80)Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR Curved Tizen Smart TV (UN55MU7600FXZC) — $899.99 (save $600)
- Seagate 5TB 2.5″ External Hard Drive — $149.99 (save $100)
- WD My Passport 3TB 2.5 USB 3.0 External Hard Drive — $119.99 (save $30)
- Jaybird Freedom 2 Speedfit In-Ear Sport Headphones — $99.99 (save $100) [Doorcrasher]
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom Holiday Edition Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker — $199.99 (save $140)
- Garmin Drive Assist 50LMT 5″ GPS — $239.99 (save $160)
- Linksys Max-Stream Wireless AC4000 Tri-Band Gigabit Router — $229.99 (save $150) [Doorcrasher]
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch — $349.99 (save $50)
- Philips Hue Lights – 20 percent off
- 70-inch Sony 4K HDR LED TV — $1499 (save $700)
- 55-inch LG 4k HDR LED webOS 3.5 Smart TV — $899 (save $500)
- Arlo Wireless HD Smart Home Security System 4-Camer kit — $379 (save $170)
- Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smart LED Panels 9-pack — $149 (save $100)
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided Xbox One and PS4 — $9.99 (save $20)
- Mafia 4 Xbox One and PS4 — $9.99 (save $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One and PS4 — $44.99 (save $45)
- Forza Motorsport 7 Xbox One — $39.99 (save $40)
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments