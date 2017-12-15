CraveTV secures exclusive Canadian streaming rights for spy-thriller Counterpart

CraveTV has just acquired the exclusive Canadian streaming rights for ten-episode spy-thriller Counterpart.
Counterpart is set in a world full of espionage, intrigue and government conspiracies. Counterpart created by Justin Marks, MRC, Gilbert Films and Anonymous Content, tells story mysterious world of spies. The main character Howard Silk discovers that his organization protects the secret of how to travel to another parallel dimension, where the only person he can trust is his near-identical ‘counterpart’ from the parallel dimension.
The series stars J.K. Simmons as Howard Silk, Olivia Williams, Harry Lloyd, Nicholas Pinnock, Ulrich Thomsen, Nazanin Boniadi and Sara Serraiocco.
Counterpart is executive produced by Justin Marks, who is also the writer, and Gary Gilbert.
Counterpart’s official debit will be January 21st, though subscribers can get a CraveTV First Look, now. The following episode will stream Sunday, January 28th at 8pm ET. Afterwards, the show is set to streaming weekly, matching day-and-date with Starz in the U.S.
Comments