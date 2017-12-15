Get Canadian-developed game Company of Heroes 2 for free this weekend

The Humble Bundle Store is currently offering Company of Heroes 2 for the absolutely excellent price of $0.
Developed by Vancouver-based Relic Entertainment, the studio behind seminal real-time strategy titles Homeworld, Dawn of War and of course the original Company of Heroes, CoH 2 puts players on World War II’s brutal Eastern Front, allowing them to command both Soviet and German forces. Relic, it should be noted, is also working on a new Age of Empires game (what a time to be alive).
If you’re a fan of real-time strategy games or more generally World War 2 history, this is a great deal for one of the better games in the genre.
Despite the fact it was released in 2013, the game still has an active multiplayer community, with some 9,000 concurrent individuals playing online at any one time. In later expansions, Relic added other Allied powers such the U.S. and U.K. Those expansions are on-sale as well through the Humble Bundle Store.
