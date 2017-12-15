Best Buy Canada will be selling the SNES Classic Edition later today

Best Buy Canada has announced that it will be selling the SNES Classic Edition later today.
The electronics retailer says that “limited quantities” of the ever-elusive $99 CAD retro console will go live exclusively on Best Buy.ca at 11am PT/2pm ET. You’ll be able to order the SNES Classic here.
It’s worth noting that those interested in buying the system are advised to login in to their Best Buy.ca accounts in advance, or create a new one if need be. From there, it’s a good idea to ensure that the correct payment and shipping information is filled out properly.
The SNES Classic systems typically sell out in mere minutes whenever they’re restocked, so being signed into an account with the most up-to-date customer information can save precious time at the checkout process.
The SNES Classic Edition is a miniaturized version of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System that originally released in 1990 in Japan. The system comes pre-loaded with 21 iconic games, including The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario World, Mega Man X and the never-before-released Star Fox 2.
For more on the SNES Classic, check out MobileSyrup’s review.
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments