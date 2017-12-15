Resources
Lucky Mobile offers introductory top-up bonuses

Dec 15, 2017

12:41 PM EST

1 comments

Lucky Mobile

Bell’s new prepaid-only brand Lucky Mobile is hoping to entice automatic payment customers to join up with two bonus offers.

Customers who sign up for automatic withdrawal of their monthly fees can get $10 per month to spend on ‘extras’ (for a period of eight months) or up to 2GB of additional 3G data per month.

By ‘extras,’ Lucky is referring to its regular data and calling add-ons and ‘Service Passes’ — which are $3 or $5 add-ons that replace pay-per-use rates.

Lucky launched on December 4th in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. It operates in the same budget prepaid space as Telus’ Public Mobile and Rogers’ Chatr and offers plans starting at $20 for talk and text.

Source: Lucky Mobile

