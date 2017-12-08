Contests
If you’re still trying to get your hands on the heavily sought-after SNES Classic, we here at MobileSyrup are launching a contest you might be interested in.

The SNES Classic, which features 21 games, including the previously unreleased StarFox 2, along with The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past, Final Fantasy III and Super Metroid, bring the classic, fondly remember 16-bit console to the modern era, thanks to its HDMI port and 720p visuals.

For more information on Nintendo’s latest retro mini console, check out our full review of the SNES Classic.

This contest closes on December 17th and will ship out on the 18th.

Good luck to all who enter!

Comments

  • Brett Arnold Allard

    I have to admit it, after weeks of not even being able to find one here in Winnipeg I’ve given up all hope of ever getting my hands on one. There’s nothing I would love more then to win the snes classic.

    • Marshall Davidson

      There are few things you can find in Winnipeg save the strung out crack wh*ore on the corner of Portage and Main however since this can’t be found even in larger cities its hardly surprising you can’t find it there either. Nintendo’s claims of greater availability of these are laughable as its not much improved over the NES Classic last year. Its two weeks to xmas and pretty damn sad you can’t find this on a store shelf or online anywhere.

    • Omis

      There are more of them. But they dole it out a few at a time to make it easy for the hoarders.

  • Desi Jatt

    Haven’t played Video Games in a Long LongTime so this would be a Perfect Fit to get back into Gaming

    • Omis

      If you want to get back into gaming then it’s better to download games on your phone. It’ll help you get use to the new style of gaming. Obnoxious grinding and microtransactions.

  • Andrew Jack

    Please pick me! LOL I would LOVE to get my young daughter into these retro classics and can’t for the life of me get my hands on one!