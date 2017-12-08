If you’re still trying to get your hands on the heavily sought-after SNES Classic, we here at MobileSyrup are launching a contest you might be interested in.
The SNES Classic, which features 21 games, including the previously unreleased StarFox 2, along with The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past, Final Fantasy III and Super Metroid, bring the classic, fondly remember 16-bit console to the modern era, thanks to its HDMI port and 720p visuals.
For more information on Nintendo’s latest retro mini console, check out our full review of the SNES Classic.
This contest closes on December 17th and will ship out on the 18th.
Good luck to all who enter!
Comments