Tinder now features integrated Instagram functionality

Dec 13, 2017

8:04 AM EST

Tinder

Tinder is looking to make it easier to learn more about the people you’re interested in.

The popular social search app now features a new feed that pulls in real-time updates from matches from a variety of places, including Instagram and Spotify (provided the user has connected their accounts to Tinder).

By tapping the new ‘Feed’ prompt in the Match List, users will be able to see everything from recently added photos to Instagram posts and Spotify top artists, all in chronological order.

Tinder Feed

“Feed brings your matches to life by delivering a visual and interactive experience that surfaces fun, insightful elements of profiles — all the while providing more context to spark quality conversations with both new and existing matches,” said Tinder’s head of product Brian Norgard said in a press statement.

The new feed, which is currently only live in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, is intended to get users to move “beyond the swipe,” according to Tinder.

Source: Tinder Via: Mashable

