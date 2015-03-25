CRTC fines a number of air duct cleaning companies for violating Canadian telemarketing rules

With the pesky cruise ship calls out of the way, the CRTC has announced fines levied to a number of air duct cleaning companies for violating Canadian telemarketing rules. In total, nine companies have either paid a penalty or been issued a notice of violation with administrative monetary penalties. Here is the complete list:
Agreed to pay a monetary penalty stop making telemarketing calls:
– Bridge Home Services Inc. – $6,000
– Cambridge Heating Services – $23,000
– HR Home Services – $3,000
– Top Line Air Duct Cleaning Inc. – $23,000
Issued a notice of violation and an administrative monetary penalty:
– Aqua Duct Cleaning Services – $9,000
– Goodlife Home Services Inc. – $16,000
– Kareem Duct Cleaning – $15,000
– N. Bro Transport Inc. – $14,000
– Toronto Breeze Air Duct Cleaning Services Inc. – $40,000
To date, over 12.8 million numbers have been registered with the National Do Not Call List, and the CRTC has collected over $6 million in penalties, along with $741,000 in “other penalties.”
Source: CRTC
