CRTC fines a number of air duct cleaning companies for violating Canadian telemarketing rules

Mar 25, 2015

7:40 AM EST

22 comments

With the pesky cruise ship calls out of the way, the CRTC has announced fines levied to a number of air duct cleaning companies for violating Canadian telemarketing rules. In total, nine companies have either paid a penalty or been issued a notice of violation with administrative monetary penalties. Here is the complete list:

Agreed to pay a monetary penalty stop making telemarketing calls:
– Bridge Home Services Inc. – $6,000
– Cambridge Heating Services – $23,000
– HR Home Services – $3,000
– Top Line Air Duct Cleaning Inc. – $23,000

Issued a notice of violation and an administrative monetary penalty:
– Aqua Duct Cleaning Services – $9,000
– Goodlife Home Services Inc. – $16,000
– Kareem Duct Cleaning – $15,000
– N. Bro Transport Inc. – $14,000
– Toronto Breeze Air Duct Cleaning Services Inc. – $40,000

To date, over 12.8 million numbers have been registered with the National Do Not Call List, and the CRTC has collected over $6 million in penalties, along with $741,000 in “other penalties.”

Source: CRTC

Comments

  • feddy

    They’re fun to harass on the phone when they call

    • It’s Me

      yup.
      “How many rooms are in your house?”
      “17”
      “How many square feet is your house?”
      “12000”
      “How many furnaces do you have?
      “8. It’s cold in Canada”

  • Andrew English

    Again, these fines are just a drop in the bucket to them. They need to fined in the millions before they’ll think twice.

    • Thomas Ramsay

      have the fines start at 1 million and go from there

    • Ulysses Grant

      Let them fine Rogers for still charging us what they used to call System Access Fee. They just enhanced the term but at the end of the day, it is still called “give us what you have left in your wallet”.

  • cartfan88

    What is specifically about duct cleaning that they are usually the ones resorting to this type of telemarketing?

    • Unorthodox

      No idea. They are the only ones that call my number all the time. The rest of the calls are the companies I’ve dealt with before.

    • Lulzon

      Most people own a house. Every house has ducts. All ducts must be cleaned regularly, which probably isn’t done as much as it should in most households. These companies could easily use small scare tactics, like how dirty ducts could be bad for your health/breathing/allergies, etc.

      Considering most people who own a house don’t know what the current state of their ducts’ cleanliness is, it just makes it one of the easiest legitimate services to offer via telemarketing.

    • It’s Me

      But there are other services that would also be very common, like lawn care, carpet cleaning, roof repair, mold remediation, etc. But in the last few years, the only marketing calls I get (and others) are from these dodgy air duct cleaners calling from India. The only other calls are from charities, surveys and newspapers, because they are all legally allowed.

      Edit: actually, the other group that calls sometimes is the “hi, we’re from Windows tech support and we’ve detected you have a bad virus on your computer. Could you please let us remote in and also provide a credit card so we can fix it for you?” Seems to be the same people as the duct cleaners actually.

    • WolfDale

      But my house doesn’t have air ducts.

      When they call, I tell them that, yes, my ducks do need cleaning.

      Then I start quacking at them

    • acb87

      most people live in a house but i doubt most pole own one themselves

    • MassDeduction

      I don’t know what it’s like elsewhere, but in BC lots and lots of homes don’t have ducts. Instead of forced-air heating, many homes in BC have electric baseboard heating only.

      Perhaps not coincidentally, I don’t ever remember getting a telemarketing call from a duct-cleaning company. 🙂

    • Ragnar Dragonfyre

      It’s a scam that nobody would purchase if you didn’t have someone trying to shill it to you.

      As long as you are prudent about changing your furnace filter, your ducts should never be so dusty that they need cleaning.

  • Rodrigo Irigoyen

    1. why don’t people just hangup… are canadians THAT polite?
    2. how do they know if they are really the company they say they are? Competition could just call and say “I’m X company just to make the fine happen”. Or does it even have to be a call? an angry customer could just say “I keep getting calls form X company”
    3. why are they only cleaning companies? looks like a war between them using what I say in point 2

    • Smitty

      1. We do. It’s annoying getting these calls. I get them daily.

      2. They are calling to get business. The fines aren’t huge, it would be big waste to just drum up fines for competitors. It’s not as if there are two companies and if one goes bankrupt from fines the other will become an unstoppable monopoly.

      3. It is strange. I’m guessing one company became surprisingly successful with cold calls and now they all do it. I hope the CRTC will be quick and harsher to fine a repeat offender or it will be many more types of companies calling. I get two or three calls a year about gutter/window cleaning, or landscaping/snow removal. I don’t mind those really, but these air duct cleaning companies are relentless. I was once called three times in a couple of hours.

    • Rodrigo Irigoyen

      That makes sence. All clear, thanks

  • RG

    I read the comments below and understand the argument about ‘every house has vents’ but the number of calls I get for duct cleaning outnumbers others by a huge factor, easily more than 10 times everything else combined. Very strange in my opinion.

  • denli21

    Tell them you’ll only pay in Rupees.

  • Finally! Could have been easier to just remove all landlines from 411 so they don’t have access to those numbers. They rarely call on cell lines, but I guess CRTC likes issuing fines, rather than dealing with the main causes of the issue.

    • TheMeII

      Land lines? Do normal people in there have those?

  • Ipse

    My calls go to Lenny through your Anveo IVR…oh, the joys of VoIP 🙂
    Nothing beats keeping these pesky guys busy talking to a bot.

