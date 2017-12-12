OnePlus celebrates four year anniversary with prize giveaway and sale

It’s hard to believe, but OnePlus, that company barely anyone outside of tech knew about even just a year ago, is turning four years old this week.
We're celebrating 4 years of #OnePlus! Join the party for epic prizes, an exclusive bundle, and more https://t.co/2kCDdK669z pic.twitter.com/s21CLSEmlE
— OnePlus (@oneplus) December 12, 2017
In honour of the occasion, OnePlus is hosting a week-long celebration during which fans can watch a new documentary on the company, buy an exclusive accessory bundle and win prizes.
Starting on December 17th, OnePlus will air a new documentary that documents its story. You can watch a preview of the documentary below.
The company is also holding a draw. Participants can win a variety of OnePlus accessories, including the company’s popular travel backpack, as well as a mystery prize pack that likely includes a special edition OnePlus 5T.
Lastly, the company has discounted some of its more popular accessories by up to 30 percent. On December 14th at 9AM CET, OnePlus will also sell 500 limited edition gift bundles that feature “a handpicked assortment of fan favorites.”
Visit the company’s website to get all the details.
Do you consider yourself a OnePlus fan? What do you hope the future brings for OnePlus? Let us know in the comment section.
