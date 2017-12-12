News
OnePlus celebrates four year anniversary with prize giveaway and sale

Dec 12, 2017

9:41 AM EST

3 comments

OnePlus 5 on couch

It’s hard to believe, but OnePlus, that company barely anyone outside of tech knew about even just a year ago, is turning four years old this week.

In honour of the occasion, OnePlus is hosting a week-long celebration during which fans can watch a new documentary on the company, buy an exclusive accessory bundle and win prizes.

Starting on December 17th, OnePlus will air a new documentary that documents its story. You can watch a preview of the documentary below.

The company is also holding a draw. Participants can win a variety of OnePlus accessories, including the company’s popular travel backpack, as well as a mystery prize pack that likely includes a special edition OnePlus 5T.

Lastly, the company has discounted some of its more popular accessories by up to 30 percent. On December 14th at 9AM CET, OnePlus will also sell 500 limited edition gift bundles that feature “a handpicked assortment of fan favorites.”

Visit the company’s website to get all the details.

Do you consider yourself a OnePlus fan? What do you hope the future brings for OnePlus? Let us know in the comment section.

Comments

  • ChrisPollard77

    I’ve become a fan since getting the OnePlus 3 last year. It’s definitely my favourite phone since the Nexus 4 … and it might even be edging it out of my top spot. The hardware has been flawless, and software has been mostly on-point. Hasn’t been without its hiccups, but they’ve all been fixed pretty quickly. I just wish they’d have been able to continue that price/performance sweet spot that the OP3 nailed. The way they’ve been jacking up the prices, they’re entering a different category, and different user expectations.

    Still … for a 4 year old company, they’re doing pretty well on most fronts.

  • LifeWulf

    Their devices still don’t support Band 66, so even though Freedom’s LTE network now has Band 4/7 support, I wouldn’t get the best experience on their network with a OnePlus phone.

    OnePlus devices could also benefit from proper water resistance, it’s liberating not having to worry about my Galaxy S7 Edge getting wet. Though I’m aware OnePlus is trying to keep costs down (relatively speaking anyway, they’re more expensive than ever now).

  • Dan Pearson

    still loving my OnePlus 1