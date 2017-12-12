News
PREVIOUS|

You can now pre-order apps from the App Store

Dec 12, 2017

8:50 AM EST

4 comments

Nearly 10 years after the launch of the app store, Apple is giving users the option to pre-order apps and games from its popular app marketplace.

Moving forward, developers can list their apps on the App Store up to 90 days in advance of release. Previously, they were only able to publish their app once it was ready to launch. This new feature is available across the entire Apple ecosystem, including on iOS, macOS and tvOS.

In addition, consumers can pre-order both free and paid apps. In the latter case, if a developer changes the price of their app between when they list it and when they finally make it available to the public, customers who committed to pre-ordering will be charged the lower of the two prices.

That said, Apple states the App Store will only charge a customer once they’re downloading the app in question.

The Google Play Store has featured somewhat similar functionality for a number of years thanks to a feature that allows users to “pre-register” for an app release. However, pre-registering for an app on the Play Store only notifies a user when the app is available; there is no price guarantee component like with the App Store’s new pre-order feature.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jul 8, 2016

8:36 AM EST

The LG Rolling Bot has officially opened for preorder in the U.S. and the U.K.

News

Dec 11, 2017

6:10 PM EST

Apple executive Phil Schiller says face-scanning solutions from other manufacturers ‘stink&...

News

Aug 24, 2017

4:18 PM EST

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition pre-orders to go live on Best Buy today

News

Oct 10, 2017

3:34 PM EST

Apple launches App Store ‘Search Ads’ in Canada

Comments

  • Jon Duke

    What a great invention that no one has ever thought about. I bow down to Apple. They are truly the best.

    • John Lofwire

      Yes its such innovation 😉 Apple are the best… at nothing lol

  • Jason

    I get pre-ordering in a store because you get a physical item which usually is a limited run but why pre-order an app? It’s not like digital content is going anywhere within the first few months.

  • hardy83

    Uhhh yeah… I prefer Googles pre-registering system, where you’re just notified the app is out.
    The concept of pre-ordering mobile apps shouldn’t exist, at all, in this reality.