The NBA will stream one Toronto Raptors game in VR this season

The National Basketball Association will once again broadcast more than 20 games in virtual reality this season. On Thursday, the NBA and NextVR revealed its VR broadcast schedule for the 2017-2018 season.
At the moment, all 30 NBA teams will appear at least once in a VR broadcast, including the Toronto Raptors. In its VR debut, Canada’s team will play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 18th.
To coincide with the new season, NextVR is adding several new features to its broadcasts. During broadcasts, viewers will see live infographics and statistics overlaid over the broadcast. In addition, the company will allow viewers to watch each game in a greater variety of different angles.
Lastly, a new feature called ‘screening room’ will allow subscribers to watch non-VR League Pass games in a virtual movie theatre. Effectively, this means NextVR users will be able to watch 13 NBA games nightly, as opposed to the one game per week they were able to watch during the 2016-2017 season.
The NextVR app is available on Samsung Gear VR and Google Daydream. Download it from the Oculus Store or Google Play. NextVR will also be available on Microsoft’s mixed reality platform later in the year. Besides the free app, watching NBA games in VR requires the league’s League Pass Subscription, which starts at $9.99 per month.
Last year, the NBA and NextVR offered at an á la carte rate of $7.99 CAD per game. The NBA will offer a free preview on October 21st.
Source: TechCrunch
Comments