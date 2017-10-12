News
Microsoft has released ‘Aqua’ coloured Surface Pro accessories

Oct 12, 2017

4:51 PM EDT

Aqua coloured windows arc mouse, surface pen and surface type cover

Microsoft has released new “Aqua” coloured accessories for the Surface Pro.

The Aqua set features the Surface Pro Type Cover, the Surface Pen and Surface Arc Mouse.

Other than the aqua colouring, nothing has changed about the accessories, meaning they should work fine with the Surface Pro 2017, Surface Pro 3 and Surface Pro 3.

Pricing is nearly identical meaning, the Type Cover will cost the same amount as the Type Signature Cover at $199 CAD, Surface Pen will cost $129.99 and the Surface Arc Touch Mouse will cost $99.99.

These aqua coloured products will be available on October 17th, online only at MicrosoftStore.ca

Source: Windows Blog

