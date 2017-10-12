After a seemingly excruciating wait, LG announced today that the V30, it’s latest and greatest high-end smartphone, will launch in Canada later this month.
On October 20th, Rogers, Fido, Telus, Bell, Fredoom Mobile and Koodo will all start selling LG’s newest phone.
In addition, the V30 will be available from a variety of Canadian retailers, including Best Buy, Wireless Wave, and TBooth Wireless.
No word yet on pricing. It’s likely, however, that the carriers will update their websites later today with individual pricing. We’ll update this article as soon as we find out more.
The V30 features a 6-inch OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 3,300mAh battery. It also features a rear-facing 16-megapixel camera with f/1.6 aperture lens. That’s the fastest camera lens on a smartphone to date.
In Canada, the V30 will only be available in ‘cloud silver,’
MobileSyrup‘s Rose Behar went hands-on with the V30 back in August and found it to be a superlative device.
Source: LG
