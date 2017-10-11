News
Nintendo releases bizarre Super Mario Odyssey live action ad

Oct 11, 2017

11:54 AM EDT

Nintendo has released a live-action music video for its upcoming Nintendo Switch game, Super Mario Odyssey.

The trailer plays the theme of Odyssey‘s New Donk City level, a stage that actually features humans walking around the city.

However, the promotional video also brings to light issues surrounding Mario and his red cap. Firstly, Mario is significantly shorter and his facial features are quite larger than the average human, bringing to question Mario’s humanity.

Super Mario Odyssey‘s cap is capable of taking over a Bullet Bill, a Kappa, a Cheep-Cheep and a Tyrannosaurus rex, however, in the video the cap takes over the mind of another human. This means that Mario is not only actually not human, but that he’s capable of taking over the mind of human beings.

Super Mario Odyssey is set to launch on October 27th. We’ll have more on Mario’s latest three-dimensional adventure in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, check out our hands-on impressions of the game from earlier this year.

Source: Nintendo 

Comments

  • Jason

    This was not the most bazaar Nintendo music video, I’m sure we have all seen the Zelda rap

    youtube [dot] com/watch?v=cjpHzLYHkwA