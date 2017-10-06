While the Nintendo Switch has been difficult to hunt down at Canadian retailers, the console has slowly become increasingly easier to find at stores like Walmart, Best Buy and EBGames.
Now, it looks like this trend may continue. According to a report from Digitimes, Nintendo plans to increase worldwide Switch production to 2 million units per month.
It’s unclear what this number is an increase from, however. That said, the company did plan to ship 10 million consoles during its 2017 fiscal year. This averages out to about 800,000 consoles per month, with Nintendo now producing approximately a million additional Switch units each month, according to the report.
Nintendo has the unofficial goal of shipping 18 millions consoles during this time period instead of the initial 10 million it planned, according to Digitimes report, It’s unclear if Nintendo will actually hit this number, but one thing is for sure: it’s likely going to be much easier to get your hands on Nintendo’s home console-portable hybrid video game system in the coming months.
Leading into the holiday shopping season a flood of indie games, as well as upcoming big-name first-party titles like Super Mario Odyssey, are set to be released for the system.
Source: Digitimes Via: TechCrunch
