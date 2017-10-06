Canadian Pixel and Pixel XL owners in the market for a new case for their smartphone are in luck.
Until October 19, 2017, Best Buy is discounting a variety of Google-made Pixel and Pixel XL cases, with some cases from the search giant being discounted to as much as $20 CAD to $40 off.
After the discount, the majority of cases are just $4.95. Visit Best Buy’s website to see the full list of discounted cases.
Source: Best Buy
Comments
Pingback: Best Buy discounts some Pixel and Pixel XL cases to $4.95 | Daily Update()