Resources
PREVIOUS

Best Buy discounts some Pixel and Pixel XL cases to $4.95

Oct 6, 2017

9:39 AM EDT

1 comments

Pixel smartphone's rear

Canadian Pixel and Pixel XL owners in the market for a new case for their smartphone are in luck.

Until October 19, 2017, Best Buy is discounting a variety of Google-made Pixel and Pixel XL cases, with some cases from the search giant being discounted to as much as $20 CAD to $40 off.

After the discount, the majority of cases are just $4.95. Visit Best Buy’s website to see the full list of discounted cases.

Source: Best Buy

Related Articles

News

Oct 27, 2015

1:01 PM EDT

Purchasing a Nexus 5X? Be careful which case you buy

News

Oct 4, 2017

1:08 PM EDT

Google announces the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

News

Sep 20, 2017

9:12 AM EDT

Best Buy launches Xbox One X pre-orders [Update – now live]

News

Jul 20, 2017

10:39 AM EDT

Pixel, Pixel XL and Moto Z discontinued at Rogers and Fido [Update]

Comments