On Tuesday, October 3, 2017, the Federal Government of Canada awarded Bell and Rogers a $432.1 million contract to provide its employees with cellular service, Minister of Public Services and Minister responsible for Shared Services Canada Carla Qualtrough announced.
Bell will provide approximately 230,000 federal government employees — and their mobile devices — with cellular service for the next six years. Should the carrier be unable to meet the needs of the government, Rogers will step in to fill in any gaps.
“These new contracts consolidate and modernize the Government of Canada’s information technology, providing public servants with tools they need to stay connected, and to efficiently deliver services to Canada,” said Minister Qualtrough in a prepared statement.
It appears federal government employees will get some version Rogers and Bell’s top-tier data plans. According to the government, employee plans include unlimited nationwide long-distance calling, international roaming and free voice-to-mail text messaging services. In addition, each employee will have a flexible data plan that adjusts based on usage, ensuring that they don’t incur any overage charges.
Image courtesy of Flickr user snoopsmaus.
Source: Government of Canada
Comments
Pingback: Federal government signs 6 year, $432.1 million cellular services deal with Bell and Rogers – High Tech Newz()
Pingback: Federal government signs 6 year, $432.1 million cellular services deal with Bell and Rogers | Daily Update()