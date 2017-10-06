News
PREVIOUS

Federal government signs 6 year, $432.1 million cellular services deal with Bell and Rogers

Oct 6, 2017

8:57 AM EDT

3 comments

View of Parliament Hill from the Ottawa River

On Tuesday, October 3, 2017, the Federal Government of Canada awarded Bell and Rogers a $432.1 million contract to provide its employees with cellular service, Minister of Public Services and Minister responsible for Shared Services Canada Carla Qualtrough announced.

Bell will provide approximately 230,000 federal government employees — and their mobile devices — with cellular service for the next six years. Should the carrier be unable to meet the needs of the government, Rogers will step in to fill in any gaps.

“These new contracts consolidate and modernize the Government of Canada’s information technology, providing public servants with tools they need to stay connected, and to efficiently deliver services to Canada,” said Minister Qualtrough in a prepared statement.

It appears federal government employees will get some version Rogers and Bell’s top-tier data plans. According to the government, employee plans include unlimited nationwide long-distance calling, international roaming and free voice-to-mail text messaging services. In addition, each employee will have a flexible data plan that adjusts based on usage, ensuring that they don’t incur any overage charges.

Image courtesy of Flickr user snoopsmaus.

Source: Government of Canada

Related Articles

Business

Aug 9, 2017

3:09 PM EDT

Government of Canada launches public consultation on reforming Copyright Board of Canada

News

Sep 29, 2017

6:08 PM EDT

Rogers and Fido waiving unlocking fees on outright device purchases ahead of CRTC deadline

Resources

Oct 4, 2017

6:27 PM EDT

How to watch the NHL in Canada

Business

Sep 28, 2017

9:08 PM EDT

Quebec and Ontario governments agree to collaborate on AI research

Comments