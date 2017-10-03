Microsoft has confirmed that its Windows Mixed Reality headsets are now available for pre-order in Canada.
Through the Microsoft Store, Canadians can pre-order the four headsets releasing on October 17th as part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update:
- Acer Windows Mixed Reality Headset
- Dell Visor
- HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset
- Lenovo Explorer
Additionally, the just-revealed Samsung HMD Odyssey will be available on November 3rd.
It’s important to note that developer editions for some of these headsets have already been offered through the Microsoft Store. October 17th marks the first time that consumer versions of Windows Mixed Reality headsets will become available.
Acer Windows Mixed Reality Headset
When paired with the Windows Mixed Reality motion controllers, Acer’s headset offers full position and rotational tracking to experience games and other immersive content.
The Acer Windows Mixed Reality Headset will cost $599 CAD and can be pre-ordered here.
Dell Visor
Revealed at IFA in August, the Dell Visor features high resolution 1440 x 1440 pixel LCD panels and a smooth 360-degree panoramic experience that Microsoft describes as an “as-if-you-are-there” view.
The Dell Visor will cost $589 and can be pre-ordered here.
HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset
HP’s Windows Mixed Reality supports 1440 x 1440 pixel resolution, built-in audio out and microphone support through a 3.5mm jack, 95 degrees horizontal field of view and a native display refresh rate of up to 90 Hz.
The HP Mixed Reality Headset will cost $599 and can be pre-ordered here.
Lenovo Explorer
Revealed at the end of August, the Lenovo Explorer offers virtual reality games, 3D content, 360-degree and 4K videos, online browsing and a Microsoft Office suite.
The Lenovo Explorer will cost $549 CAD and can be pre-ordered here.
Samsung HMD Odyssey
Samsung’s new mixed reality headset features a dual AMOLED display, built-in AKG speakers and microphone, inside-out tracking and Windows Mixed Reality motion controllers.
The Samsung HMD Odyssey will cost $649 and is not yet listed in Microsoft’s Store (we’ll update this story when it shows up).
Asus will be releasing its own Windows Mixed Reality headset, although this is coming in spring 2018.
