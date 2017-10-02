Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [October 2 – October 8]

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you're in the market to switch carriers, then you'll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we'll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $20 off any phone with $50 voucher purchase
Bell
Ongoing
- 1GB Bonus Data on the 2GB, 4GB and 6GB Share plans (main regions)
- 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB Share plans (all regions)
- 2GB / 3GB Bonus Data on the 10GB / 3GB, 4GB and 6GB Share plans (QC)
- Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan
Chatr
Ongoing
- $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan
Cityfone
Ongoing
- Double your Minutes, Texts and Data + 50% off for 3 months on select plans
- 10% off with BYO phone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- Save an extra $5 per month when you add a line to your Data Plus Plan
- $50/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 1GB Nationwide Data
Fido
Ongoing
- Double data on Talk, Text and Data plans (main regions)
- $5 off for 24 months on 500 MB Data, Talk and Text plan or on any Talk and Text plan (main regions)
Freedom Mobile
New
- Extra 2GB Bonus on the $40 plan (4GB bonus in total)
- $9 off the $59 plan
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus on $40/month & $49/month plans
- Up to $200 Bonus Tab with select phone on $40+ plans
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- 1GB Bonus for $55 prepaid plan
- Up to 3GB of bonus data on select plans
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 8 64GB
Ongoing
- Bonus points with a 2-year contract
- Moto G Play: $10 Bonus Long Distance card
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 6GB bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- 1GB Bonus Data on the 2GB, 4GB and 6GB Share Everything plans (main regions)
- 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan (QC)
- $10 monthly discount on additional lines with No Tab
- $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year Tab in MB, QC and SK
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus
Telus
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB Share plans (main regions and QC)
- 1GB Bonus Data on the 2GB, 4GB and 6GB Share plans (main regions)
- 2GB Bonus Data on the 4GB Share plan (QC)
- Save $10/month (QC and SK) or $5/month (other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan
Videotron
Ongoing
- Added the Apple iPhone 8 and 8 PlusUp to 25% off plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- Up to 2GB of bonus data on selected plans (main regions)
