The Wearable Weekly – High End VR

Statistics and Forecasts
Enterprise wearables forecasted to reach 118 million shipments in 2022, says ABI Research (Markets Insider)
Asymco estimates Apple Watch sales at 33 million total (9to5 Mac)
Device Announcements
GoPro launches its next-generation action camera, the Hero6 (PC Mag)
Qualcomm is working on a biometric patch (Wareable)
Google & Levi’s Connected Jacket finally goes on sale (TechCrunch)
Verizon gives up on its smartwatch after four months (Engadget)
Garmin debuts a line of branded kids fitness trackers (Fortune)
Funding & M&A
Apple quietly acquired computer vision startup Regaind (TechCrunch)
Spielberg-backed VR startup, Dreamscape Immersive, grabs $20 million (TechCrunch)
Major milestones
Palmer Luckey has a new VR company (Rolling Stone)
Magic Leap updates website — a sign they are launching soon? (TechCrunch)
Mastercard and Swarovski join forces on new “high end” VR app (Fortune)
Twitter app pulled from Apple Watch (The Verge)
Ford is using HoloLens to design better cars (Wired)
Chrome now allows any webpage to be displayed in Daydream VR (9to5 Google)
Apple and Fitbit join pilot program to speed new health tech through FDA (The Verge)
Rumours
Google’s next Daydream VR headsets will reportedly come in three colours (The Verge)
Samsung expected to launch a Windows MR device (MobileSyrup)
