Fitbit Ionic now available in Canada

Fitbit Ionic is now available in Canada.
Canadian consumers can purchase Fitbit’s first ‘true’ smartwatch for $399.99 at select retailers across the country, including Best Buy and London Drugs. At launch, Fitbit is offering the wearable in three different colours combinations — blue gray and silver gray, slate blue and burnt orange, as well as charcoal and smoke gray. Each Ionic smartwatch comes with both ‘small’ and ‘large’ sized bands, with the small band fitting wrists that measure between 140mm and 170mm in circumference, and the large band fitting wrists that measure between 170mm and 206mm in circumference.
Consumers can accessorize their Ionic with a variety of different other bands, including two different coloured leather bands, each priced at $79.95, and three different coloured sport bands that each costs $39.95.
Like other Fitbit products, Ionic is capable of tracking a variety of stats like steps, calories burned and resting heart rate. Ionic is also waterproof up to a depth of 50 metres. In addition, it features Fitbit Pay, the company’s new mobile payments platform. At launch, Fitbit Pay is compatible with credit cards from RBC and Capital One. The wearable also supports third-party apps.
Later this week, Canadians will also be able to pick up Fitbit Flyer, the company’s first pair of Bluetooth headphones, when they go on sale at a variety of retailers. Flyer will start at $169.95.
MobileSyrup will have a review of both devices in the coming days.
Comments