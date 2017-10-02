News
Poll: Do you leave voicemail?

Oct 2, 2017



Voicemail was invented by Gordon Matthews in 1979 and was an extremely popular form of communication for decades. Today, while it’s included in the monthly rate plans, many Canadians opt out of leaving a voicemail an simply text the message.

In our weekly poll this week we are curious if you leave a message on voicemail? If not, why? If so, why and do you receive an answer to your message? Or, do you rely on Visual Voicemail now?

