News
Sony announces redesigned PlayStation VR headset

Oct 2, 2017

9:44 AM EDT

1 comments

The new PlayStation VR headset features a new design

Sony today announced an updated version of its PlayStation VR headset.

The new PSVR, model number CUH-ZVR2, features integrated stereo headphone cables, a slimmer connection cable and an updated processor unit that supports HDR passthrough, allowing users to enjoy HDR-content without having to first disconnect the processor unit every time they want to watch or play something that supports HDR.

No word yet on North American retail availability, with Sony saying it will share those details at a later date. However, the company does say pricing will remain the same. In Canada, the base PlayStation VR bundle starts at $549.99.

Source: Sony

