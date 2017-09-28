Telus Drive+ connected car device to launch on October 2

Telus will launch Drive+, its upcoming in-car data device, on October 2nd, according to an internal carrier document obtained by MobileSyrup.
As previously reported, Drive+ will be compatible with the majority of car models manufactured after 1996. Users plug in the ZTE-manufactured device into their vehicle’s On-board Diagnostic (ODB-II) port. This is the same port car mechanics use to diagnose engine troubles and the like.
Once inserted into a car’s ODB-II port, the Drive+ will provide vehicle diagnostic information, as well as location tracking and safety notifications with the help of an accompanying iOS and Android app. It’s also able to generate a Wi-Fi hotspot for use by up to five electronic devices
MobileSyrup was not able to confirm pricing information related to Drive+. However, given the white label nature of the product, it’s likely Telus will price Drive+ similar to competing connected car products. In particular, Rogers provides the same device, branded as Smart Drive, for $99 on a two-year contract and $200 outright. Smart Drive is only available to Share Everything customers that purchase a $15 per month add-on on top of their current plan. Included in the add-on is 1GB of shareable data.
