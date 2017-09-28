Telus is now offering visual voicemail for Android Oreo-powered Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P devices and notes that more “capable devices” are coming soon.
Users seeking the feature must add visual voicemail to their accounts in order to get the feature, in addition to updating to the new OS version.
The visual voicemail add-on at Telus costs $5 per month and allows for simultaneous storage of up to 25 messages.
Visual voicemail lets users review a list of voicemail messages in their smartphone, and tap to play any one of them, rather than going through the arduous process of listening to voicemail instructions over a voice call. Users can also rewind or skip to any point in the message.
Visual voicemail first made its way into the Android operating system with Marshmallow in 2015, and has since become a much-requested feature by Android users on Telus’ community forums.
As for Telus’ two major competitors: neither Bell nor Rogers advertise an Android visual voicemail feature.
Source: Telus
Comments
Pingback: Telus now offers Android visual voicemail for Google Pixel, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P | Daily Update()