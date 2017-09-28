HMD Global, the company responsible for Nokia branded smartphones, has announced the Nokia 3310 3G.
The 3G version is set to be slightly larger — 13.29 percent larger in fact — and will have a significantly weaker battery. The 3G variant is set to have 6.5 hours of talk time, versus the 2G variant that reportedly features 22.1 hours of talk time, however both devices incorporate a 1,200mAh battery.
The 3G variant will have access to apps like Facebook, Twitter and Skype. Additionally the 3310 3G features a different operating system than the 3310 released earlier this year, as well as a slightly more expensive price, from €69 to €49 (approximately $101 CAD to $71.)
With this device it will bring HMD Global to launching eight Nokia devices in under one year.
The Nokia 3310 3G will likely not come to Canada, as the Nokia 3310, or any other Nokia device, hasn’t officially launched in here. While Nokia smartphones are obtainable through Amazon.ca, the Nokia 3310 is not, giving another reason as to why it’s unlikely the 3G variant will not make it to our shores.
