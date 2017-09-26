Canadians can now buy the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for nearly $1,000

Xioami’s Mi Mix 2 is the Chinese manufacturer’s latest flagship smartphone and the smaller successor to the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix.
The Mi Mix 2 is available through the ‘Xiaomi in Canada’ website and is available in three storage variants for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, as well as the ceramic unibody Special Edition Mi Mix 2 with 8GB of RAM.
The base model of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 costs $987 CAD, although a discounted $925 price is also available. The 128GB storage variant is priced at $987 due to the sale, and the Mi Mix 2 with 256GB of storage $1049, while the Special Edition ceramic white and black costs $1234
If you’re buying the Mi Mix 2 in Canada, the website brings you to the NIS Store where it states that the phone is the worldwide variant and supports English.
The smartphone features small bezels, has a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.
Furthermore, it’s powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with a Adreno 540 GPU backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 25G6GB storage options. The Special Edition includes 8GB of RAM, similar to the OnePlus 5, and 128GB of storage.
The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a dual LED flash and a f/2.0 aperture. On the front, its camera package features a 5-megapixel sensor, which seems a little out of step with the rest of the device’s premium specs.
Additionally, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 contains a 3,400mAh battery and runs on top of Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The device doesn’t feature a headphone jack, but has a front-facing speaker, an ultrasonic system that works similarly to a proximity sensor, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth 5.0.
