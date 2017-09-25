News
PREVIOUS

China’s Alipay is expanding to Canada this week

Sep 25, 2017

8:55 AM EDT

1 comments

The Google Pay Store page for Alipay, Alibaba's mobile payments platform

Online payments platform Alipay will officially expand to Canada this week, according to The Canadian Press.

The expansion comes thanks to a partnership the Chinese giant has signed with Canadian tech firm Snap Pay Inc. Thanks to the expansion, Canadian merchants will be able to start accepting Chinese currency from Chinese shoppers.

In an interview with the wire service, Souheil Badran, Alipay North American president, said the company is expanding to Canada to give Canadian retailers the chance to access the Chinese market. Alipay has more than 450 million users, according to the statistics released by the company itself, making it the largest payments platform in the world.

Currently, some 450 Canadian merchants accept Alipay in an unofficial capacity.

Alipay was founded by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma. Ma is currently the executive chairman of the Alibaba Group.

Source: The Canadian Press

Related Articles

News

Feb 9, 2015

11:51 AM EDT

Alibaba puts $590 million into up-and-coming smartphone maker Meizu

News

Sep 25, 2017

7:23 AM EDT

Poll: Do you use your smartphone in the bathroom?

News

Sep 24, 2017

7:31 AM EDT

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

News

Sep 22, 2017

9:06 PM EDT

New Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon trailer shows off surfing on a Mantine

Comments