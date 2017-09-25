China’s Alipay is expanding to Canada this week

Online payments platform Alipay will officially expand to Canada this week, according to The Canadian Press.
The expansion comes thanks to a partnership the Chinese giant has signed with Canadian tech firm Snap Pay Inc. Thanks to the expansion, Canadian merchants will be able to start accepting Chinese currency from Chinese shoppers.
In an interview with the wire service, Souheil Badran, Alipay North American president, said the company is expanding to Canada to give Canadian retailers the chance to access the Chinese market. Alipay has more than 450 million users, according to the statistics released by the company itself, making it the largest payments platform in the world.
Currently, some 450 Canadian merchants accept Alipay in an unofficial capacity.
Alipay was founded by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma. Ma is currently the executive chairman of the Alibaba Group.
Source: The Canadian Press
